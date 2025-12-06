default-cbs-image
Chinn (back) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Broncos, Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com reports.

Chinn wasn't on the injury report Wednesday or Thursday, but he was unable to practice at all Friday due to a back issue. It's unclear how serious the injury may be, and his status likely won't be known until shortly before the game kicks off at 4:05 pm ET on Sunday.

