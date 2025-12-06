Raiders' Jeremy Chinn: Pops up on injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chinn (back) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Broncos, Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com reports.
Chinn wasn't on the injury report Wednesday or Thursday, but he was unable to practice at all Friday due to a back issue. It's unclear how serious the injury may be, and his status likely won't be known until shortly before the game kicks off at 4:05 pm ET on Sunday.
More News
-
Raiders' Jeremy Chinn: Career-high 17 stops in Week 13•
-
Raiders' Jeremy Chinn: Forces turnover in Week 12 loss•
-
Raiders' Jeremy Chinn: Six tackles in loss•
-
Raiders' Jeremy Chinn: Leads Vegas with nine stops•
-
Raiders' Jeremy Chinn: Logs 10 stops in Week 7 loss•
-
Raiders' Jeremy Chinn: Posts season high in stops Sunday•