Chinn finished with 10 tackles (five solo) and a defensed pass in a Week 5 loss to Indianapolis on Sunday.

It was an ugly day for the Raiders as the team got routed by 34 points, but from an IDP perspective Chinn was solid by notching 10 stops. That was twice as many tackles as any other Raider and also represented the veteran safety's highest total so far this season. Chinn has registered 32 tackles and two defensed passes through five weeks in his first season with Las Vegas.