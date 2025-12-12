Chinn (back) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Eagles.

Chinn finished the week being limited in practice with a back issue he played through in Week 14. Although he wasn't able to avoid an injury designation, his participation is a positive sign for his availability in Sunday's matchup against the Eagles. The 27-year-old has 104 tackles (59 solo), including 1.0 sacks, two pass breakups and two forced fumbles through 13 games this season.