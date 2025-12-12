Raiders' Jeremy Chinn: Questionable for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chinn (back) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Eagles.
Chinn finished the week being limited in practice with a back issue he played through in Week 14. Although he wasn't able to avoid an injury designation, his participation is a positive sign for his availability in Sunday's matchup against the Eagles. The 27-year-old has 104 tackles (59 solo), including 1.0 sacks, two pass breakups and two forced fumbles through 13 games this season.
More News
-
Raiders' Jeremy Chinn: Upgrades to limited Thursday•
-
Raiders' Jeremy Chinn: Still working through back injury•
-
Raiders' Jeremy Chinn: Notches sack in defeat•
-
Raiders' Jeremy Chinn: Active for Week 14•
-
Raiders' Jeremy Chinn: Pops up on injury report•
-
Raiders' Jeremy Chinn: Career-high 17 stops in Week 13•