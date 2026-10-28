Chinn finished Sunday's Week 7 loss to the Rams with seven tackles (three solo). He also recovered a fumble.

Chinn tied for third on Las Vegas in stops and has now registered at least seven tackles in four of his seven games so far this season. The veteran safety also came up with a big fumble recovery in Rams territory in the third quarter, but the Raiders were unable to turn that into points. Chinn has 46 tackles, including 1.0 sacks, one defensed pass, two forced fumbles and two recovered fumbles through seven contests on the campaign.