The Raiders are reportedly set to place Chinn on IR due to a back injury, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Chinn has been dealing with a back issue for most of December, but to this point the injury hasn't caused him to miss any games. With the Raiders tied for the league's worst record (2-13) and in the driver's seat for the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, the team appears to be shutting Chinn down. If that's indeed the case, he'll finish his first season in Las Vegas with 114 tackles (including 1.0 sacks), two forced fumbles and two defensed passes over 15 contests.