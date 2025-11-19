Raiders' Jeremy Chinn: Six tackles in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chinn recorded six tackles (two solo) in Monday's 33-16 loss to the Cowboys.
Chinn had a relatively modest game relative to his production the rest of the season, with his six tackles marking his lowest total since Week 6. Overall, he's second on the Raiders with 70 stops and has a minimum of six tackles in all but two games this season.
