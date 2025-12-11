Raiders' Jeremy Chinn: Still working through back injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chinn (back) did not practice Wednesday.
Chinn played through a back issue in Las Vegas' Week 14 loss to Denver, through the injury didn't appear to impact him too much as he played every single defensive snap and logged 11 tackles (seven solo), including 1.0 sacks. Chinn will have two more chances to increase his practice participation ahead of Sunday's game against the Eagles.
