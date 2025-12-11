Chinn (back) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Chinn played through a back issue in the Raiders' Week 14 loss to the Broncos after being unable to practice the Friday before the contest. The safety's limited practice Thursday means he has already practiced more with the injury than he was able to last week, which bodes well for the starter's playing chances for Sunday's game against the Eagles. Chinn will have one more chance to upgrade to full participation and dodge an injury designation for Sunday, but he will likely play with or without one.