The Raiders have signed Hill to a contract, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.
After hosting Hill on Friday and running him through a workout, physical and COVID-19 test, Las Vegas has added another player to the running back ranks. The Raiders' backfield is led by Josh Jacobs while Jalen Richard handles pass-catching duties, but Hill nonetheless will compete for a reserve role with fellow veteran Devontae Booker (illness). Hill spent the 2019 season away from football due to his recovery from a torn right ACL.