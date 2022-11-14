Tillery (back) was claimed off waivers from the Chargers by the Raiders on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Tillery had his best season of his four-year career last year, but he's now followed it up with arguably his least productive season. The 26-year-old has played in seven contests during his 2022 campaign, recording eight tackles and a sack on 178 defensive snaps, putting him on pace for his worst season in the league statistically. Tillery is however currently dealing with a back injury, which theoretically could have been impacting his performance this year with the Chargers. Once healthy, he should provide depth to the inside of the Raiders defensive line.