Horsted (hamstring) is listed as questionable ahead of Monday's game against the Chiefs.

Horsted was a late addition to the Raiders' injury report, as he was held to limited participation in Saturday's practice with a hamstring issue. If the 26-year-old is unable to suit up in Week 16, Austin Hooper would stand as Las Vegas' lone active tight end, barring any signings or practice squad elevations, as Michael Mayer (toe) has been ruled out.