Horsted (concussion) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

Horsted did not log any offensive statistics before exiting at some point versus Seattle. The tight end will now need to clear the league's concussion protocol before suiting up again, and his next chance to play will come against the Chargers on Sunday, Dec. 4. With Horsted out and Jacob Hollister (coach's decision) inactive, Foster Moreau will serve as the Raiders' only available tight end for the remainder of this Week 12 contest.