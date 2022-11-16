Horsted went without a target across four snaps on offense in Sunday's 25-20 loss to the Colts.

Though he's served as the Raiders' No. 2 tight end in each of the past four games while Darren Waller (hamstring) has been sidelined, Horsted hasn't benefited from a dramatic increase in playing time. Horsted has taken no more than five snaps in any of those four contests while Foster Moreau has stepped into a full-time role in the absence of Waller. Moreau hasn't seen his snap share on offense fall below 95 percent in any of the past four weeks.