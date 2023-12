Horsted played all 23 of his snaps on special teams in Thursday's 63-21 win over the Chargers.

Though the Raiders raced out to a 42-0 halftime lead, Horsted didn't end up seeing any action on offense even while several other backup players picked up snaps amid the blowout win. Horsted has logged just eight snaps on offense through the first 15 weeks of the season, recording one catch for four yards on one target.