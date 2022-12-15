Horsted (concussion) is not on the Raiders' injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Patriots.
Horsted is coming off a two-game absence due to a concussion sustained in Week 12. His full participation at Wednesday's practice indicates he has cleared the league's protocols. Look for him to take on his usual role backing up Foster Moreau at tight end assuming he avoids any setbacks.
More News
-
Raiders' Jesper Horsted: Out again Thursday•
-
Raiders' Jesper Horsted: Still dealing with injury•
-
Raiders' Jesper Horsted: Out against Chargers•
-
Raiders' Jesper Horsted: Forced out with consussion•
-
Raiders' Jesper Horsted: Little playing time behind Moreau•
-
Raiders' Jesper Horsted: Three catches in primetime loss•