Horsted (concussion) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Rams, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Horsted sustained a concussion during the Raiders' Week 12 matchup in Seattle, and the 25-year-old will ultimately miss his second consecutive contest because of it. Horsted has mainly operated as a special-teams contributor thus far in 2022, so his absence shouldn't greatly alter Las Vegas' game plan Thursday against the Rams.