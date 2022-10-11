Horsted caught three passes on as many targets for 19 yards in Monday's 30-29 loss to the Chiefs.

Horsted quickly became the Raiders' only option at tight end when Darren Waller exited Monday's contest early due to a hamstring injury, with Foster Moreau (knee) also on the shelf. The team's upcoming bye week lends Waller and Moreau additional time to heal ahead of Las Vegas' Week 7 matchup against the Texans, but Horsted could be a part of that offensive game plan if either continues to miss time.