Horsted (hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Chiefs, Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Horsted was a late addition to the Raiders' injury report Saturday after practicing in limited fashion. With Michael Mayer (toe) already ruled out, Austin Hooper is now the only healthy tight end on the team's active roster.
