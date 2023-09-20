Horsted played all 14 of his snaps on special teams in Sunday's 38-10 loss to the Bills.
Horsted has dressed for both of the Raiders' first two games but has yet to see any work on offense. He remains the clear No. 3 tight end on the depth chart behind Austin Hooper and Michael Mayer.
