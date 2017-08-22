Raiders' Jihad Ward: Activated from PUP list
Ward (foot) was taken off the Raiders' Physically Unable to Perform list after passing a physical Monday, freelance NFL reporter Adam Caplan reports.
Ward underwent minor foot surgery in June, but has been out of a walking boot since early August. The 23-year-old had an up-and-down rookie season in 2016 and will likely play a backup role in the Raiders' defensive-line rotation to start the upcoming campaign.
