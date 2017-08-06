Ward (foot) is close to returning to practice, Jerry McDonald of the Oakland Tribune reports.

Ward, who's bouncing back from foot surgery, is out of his walking boot and was pushing sleds on the sidelines during Sunday's practice. It doesn't look like he'll remain on the PUP list much longer. When cleared to play, he'll compete with Denico Autry and Branden Jackson for reps behind Khalil Mack and Mario Edwards.