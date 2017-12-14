Raiders' Jihad Ward: Full participant Wednesday
Ward (foot) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice.
Ward has missed nine straight games due to a lingering foot injury, but now looks ready to return to action. Whether Ward is activated as a part of the Raiders' 53-man roster Sunday remains to be seen, but he at least appears healthy enough to play if called upon.
More News
-
Week 15 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It's been an up-and-down season for the second-year passer, but Jamey Eisenberg believes he's...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.
-
Podcast: Ride Foles? Riddick?
We’ve got the best Waiver Wire options at each position as we get Fantasy owners set for their...
-
SportsLine: Sit Miller, start Riddick
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Best Week 15 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the second week of the Fantasy playoffs.