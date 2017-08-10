Play

Ward (foot) is moving well on the side and is expected to be back at practice next week, Vic Tafur of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Ward is still on the PUP list, but after reports early in the week said he was close to returning, it appears as though he's now set to return sometime next week barring any setbacks. Once removed, he'll begin competing for backup reps on the defensive line.

