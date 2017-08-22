Raiders' Jihad Ward: Off PUP list
Ward (foot) was taken off the PUP list after passing a physical Monday, freelance NFL reporter Adam Caplan reports.
Ward underwent minor foot surgery in June but has been out of a walking boot since early August. The 23-year-old had an up-and-down rookie season in 2016 and will likely play a backup role in the Raiders' defensive line rotation to start the season.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
ADP Review: Sorting out Pats RBs
Mike Gillislee was the popular Fantasy option among the New England backfield coming into training...
-
Deep sleepers for every team
Heath Cummings looks beyond the first 12 rounds, to find a deep sleeper for all 32 NFL tea...
-
Podcast: Drafting rookie RBs
Will this new crop of running backs change the Fantasy landscape? Our Fantasy Football Podcast...
-
Buy the McCaffrey hype
After an eye-opening showing against the Titans, a second projection of rookie Christian McCaffrey...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft Fantasy...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft fantasy...