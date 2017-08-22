Play

Ward (foot) was taken off the PUP list after passing a physical Monday, freelance NFL reporter Adam Caplan reports.

Ward underwent minor foot surgery in June but has been out of a walking boot since early August. The 23-year-old had an up-and-down rookie season in 2016 and will likely play a backup role in the Raiders' defensive line rotation to start the season.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories