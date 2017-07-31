Raiders' Jihad Ward: Still in walking boot
Ward (foot) remains in a walking boot as of Monday, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
After undergoing foot surgery in June, Ward's placement on the PUP list Saturday was expected, as he won't take the practice field until mid-August, at the earliest. As a rookie in 2016, he tallied 30 tackles (16 solo) and one fumble recovery while picking up nearly 61 percent of the defensive snaps. Thus, if his absence extends into the regular season, Mario Edwards (undisclosed) could be the beneficiary at defensive end.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Podcast: Rating Luck, McCaffrey?
Reacting to the latest news including concerning Andrew Luck quotes and glowing Christian McCaffrey...
-
Running through Seahawks options
There's a competition in Seattle for the starting running back job, a job that the Seahawks...
-
Brown, Palmer key for Cards
Carson Palmer and John Brown had down years in 2016, but both look ready to bounce back in...
-
Gurley and who else for the Rams?
The Rams have a slew of young receivers, a pair of young tight ends and a second-year quarterback....
-
Hyde's status looms over 49ers
There was a lot of buzz about Carlos Hyde and his fit in Kyle Shanahan's offense this offseason....
-
Can Fournette be a star in Jacksonville?
There's no doubting the talent for Leonard Fournette but he's on a bad team with a bad quarterback....