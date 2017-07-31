Ward (foot) remains in a walking boot as of Monday, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

After undergoing foot surgery in June, Ward's placement on the PUP list Saturday was expected, as he won't take the practice field until mid-August, at the earliest. As a rookie in 2016, he tallied 30 tackles (16 solo) and one fumble recovery while picking up nearly 61 percent of the defensive snaps. Thus, if his absence extends into the regular season, Mario Edwards (undisclosed) could be the beneficiary at defensive end.