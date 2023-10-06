Garoppolo (concussion) practiced fully Friday, Rachel Gossen of the Raiders' official site reports.

Per Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network and Adam Schefter of ESPN, Garoppolo has cleared the NFL's concussion protocol and thus is slated to start Monday night's game against the Packers. Prior to being inactive for the Raiders' Week 4 loss to the Chargers -- which Aidan O'Connell started -- the veteran QB completed 68.1 percent of his passes for 709 yards, with five touchdowns and six interceptions through the three games he suited up for this season.