Garoppolo (foot) officially signed with the Raiders on Friday.
When the agreement was announced Monday, it was reported to be a three-year, $67.5 million contract with $34 million in guarantees, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Garoppolo thus will be Las Vegas' No. 1 quarterback in the post-Derek Carr era for the Raiders. While Garoppolo currently is rehabbing from a broken left foot that he suffered Week 13 of last season, he'll be throwing to the likes of wide receivers Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers once the 2023 campaign kicks off in September.
