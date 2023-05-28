Garoppolo's three-year, $72.75 million contract with the Raiders contains a clause that would allow Las Vegas to release him without penalty if he's unable to pass a physical due to his surgically repaired foot, Tashan Reed and Vic Tafur of The Athletic report.

Garoppolo fractured his left foot while playing with the 49ers in early December, then underwent surgery in March, shortly after he finalized his contract with Las Vegas. According to a waiver and release clause in the deal, Garoppolo acknowledged the risk of further injury while continuing to play upon his return from surgery, and he also waived any responsibility on the part of the Raiders, who can terminate his contract with no further obligation or financial ramifications. The waiver becomes null and void if Garoppolo passes a physical at any point during the 2023 season, however. While the terms of the deal give the Raiders an easy out to move on from Garoppolo if his recovery doesn't proceed as anticipated, the team won't have much in the way of appealing alternatives. The Raiders are left with 37-year-old journeyman Brian Hoyer, fourth-round rookie Aidan O'Connell and 2022 undrafted free agent Chase Garbers as the other signal-callers on the roster, and Carson Wentz, Matt Ryan, Teddy Bridgewater and Joe Flacco are the most experienced options among an uninspiring crop of quarterbacks on the free-agent market.