Garoppolo completed all four pass attempts for 39 yards in the Raiders' 34-17 preseason win over the Rams on Saturday night.

Garoppolo was in for the Raiders' opening possession and led a crisp nine-play, 68-yard march during which he completed passes to four different targets. It was the veteran's official Raiders debut, and consequently, the first opportunity to prove his health after last season's foot issues. Garoppolo gave way to Brian Hoyer after that first drive as head coach Josh McDaniels clearly looked to limit his exposure, but it's certainly possible he gets more run in the preseason finale against the Cowboys next Saturday night.