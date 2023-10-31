Garoppolo (back) completed 10 of 21 passes for 126 yards, no touchdowns and one interception in Monday's 26-14 loss to the Lions. He added two rushing attempts for 12 yards.

Garoppolo looked rusty in his return from a one-game absence due to a back injury. He had just 31 passing yards with an interception in the first half, and things didn't get much better after halftime. Vegas' first touchdown was scored by Josh Jacobs on the ground, and the second came courtesy of the defense on a pick-six. Garoppolo's leg bent awkwardly when he took an illegal low hit in the fourth quarter, but the oft-injured quarterback managed to stay in the game, and a silver lining from this ugly performance is that Garoppolo seems to have walked away healthy. He'll look to shake off the rust at home against the Giants in Week 9.