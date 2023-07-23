Garoppolo (foot) is expected to pass his physical Sunday and get fully cleared for the start of training camp Tuesday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Reports earlier in the spring surfaced indicating that despite signing Garoppolo to a three-year deal in March, the Raiders would be able to terminate his contract without any financial ramifications if he was unable to pass a physical while he recovers from left foot surgery. According to Fowler, Garoppolo has made strong progress since having the procedure in March, so he looks poised to get the green light from doctors to join the Raiders for the start of training camp. Assuming that's the case, Garoppolo should be locked in as Las Vegas' clear-cut starting signal-caller for 2023, as the Raiders didn't make any other additions to its quarterback room beyond journeyman 37-year-old Brian Hoyer and fourth-round rookie Aidan O'Connell, both of whom profile as backup options at the respective stages of their careers.