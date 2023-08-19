Garoppolo is expected to start Saturday's preseason game against the Rams, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Garoppolo didn't play in the preseason opener, so this will be his Raiders debut. We shouldn't expect him to play more than a couple series, if that, and rookie Aidan O'Connell figures to lead the Vegas quarterbacks in snaps for this one. Garoppolo will look to knock some rust off in his first action since last season's foot surgery.