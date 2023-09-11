Garoppolo completed 20 of 26 pass attempts for 200 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in Sunday's 17-16 win over the Broncos.

Garoppolo had a successful debut with the Raiders after signing a three-year, $67.5 million contract this past offseason. The 31-year-old looked healthy following offseason foot surgery, completing 77 percent of his passes and even taking off for an eight-yard scramble to extend a drive. Garoppolo got off to a good start against a tough defense, but he doesn't excite as a starter in fantasy. He will face another stiff test with his new club when the Raiders stay on the road to take on the Bills in Week 2.