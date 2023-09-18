Garoppolo completed 16 of 24 passes for 185 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in Sunday's 38-10 loss to the Bills.

Garoppolo orchestrated a touchdown drive on the Raiders' opening possession, completing all three of his passes for 45 yards -- highlighted by a 16-yard connection with Davante Adams for the score. However, he was intercepted one drive later and his day continued to spiral from there as he was unable to consistently connect with any skill-position players besides Adams and Josh Jacobs. Through two games in Las Vegas, Garoppolo has shown the ability to run the offense efficiently at times, but he's also turned the ball over three times.