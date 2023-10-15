Garoppolo was forced out of Sunday's game against the Patriots with a back injury.
With Garoppolo injured and Aidan O'Connell inactive, Brian Hoyer will take over at QB for the Raiders. Prior to his exit Sunday, Garoppolo completed 14 of his 22 passing attempts for 162 yards, with a TD and an interception.
More News
-
Raiders' Jimmy Garoppolo: Won't return Sunday•
-
Raiders' Jimmy Garoppolo: Unlikely to return Sunday•
-
Raiders' Jimmy Garoppolo: Works around INT in MNF win•
-
Raiders' Jimmy Garoppolo: Clears protocol, practices fully•
-
Raiders' Jimmy Garoppolo: In line to play Monday•
-
Raiders' Jimmy Garoppolo: Officially limited Thursday•