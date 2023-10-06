Garoppolo gained clearance to play from the concussion protocol and is slated to start Monday against the Packers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Garoppolo opened Week 5 prep Thursday with a limited listing on the Raiders' injury report. Assuming he was a full participant Friday, he'll seemingly be on track to miss just one game as a result of the health concern. With Garoppolo's status likely to be cleared up in the near future, the main question mark for the Raiders offense is Davante Adams, who didn't practice Thursday or Friday due to a shoulder issue. Adams has two more chances to put himself in a position to suit up versus his former team Monday.