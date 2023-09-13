Garoppolo (ankle) was listed as a limited participant in practice Wednesday.

Garoppolo dealt with a foot injury prior to the season but looked spry in his Raiders debut, sealing a 17-16 Week 1 victory over the Broncos with an eight-yard scramble on 3rd-and-7 to get the game-clinching first down. It's unclear whether this ankle injury is connected to Garoppolo's prior foot problem, but regardless, it isn't expected to affect his availability Sunday in Buffalo, as Garoppolo indicated to Vic Tafur of The Athletic after Wednesday's practice that the quarterback is doing fine.