Garoppolo (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers after logging another limited practice Friday, Anthony Galaviz of The Fresno Bee reports.

Garoppolo has yet to clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol, but he was able to practice in limited fashion Thursday and Friday after sitting out Wednesday. If he gains clearance in time to suit up Sunday, Garoppolo would stand to benefit from a favorable matchup against a Los Angeles secondary that's allowing a league-high 337 passing yards per game. Should Garoppolo sit, either veteran Brian Hoyer or rookie Aidan O'Connell would lead the offense against the Chargers.