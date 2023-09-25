Garoppolo is being evaluated for a concussion following Sunday's 23-18 loss to the Steelers, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.

It's unconfirmed when Garoppolo may have suffered the injury, but it is the second time in three weeks that the quarterback has been looked at for a potential head injury. Garoppolo played the entire game against Pittsburgh, completing 28 of 44 passes for 324 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. He took a helmet-to-helmet hit from Minkah Fitzpatrick in the second half, which was flagged for a roughing the passer penalty on Fitzpatrick. If Garoppolo is unable to clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol before the team's next game, Brian Hoyer would fill in Nov. 1 against the Chargers,