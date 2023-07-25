Coach Josh McDaniels noted that there are no restrictions on Garoppolo (foot) to start training camp, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

That said, McDaniels indicated that the Raiders would handle the QB as they would any player coming off an injury, which suggests that Garoppolo's practice reps will be managed to a degree in the coming weeks. The 31-year-old, who signed a three-year, $72.75 million deal with Las Vegas in March, is in line to take over as the team's starting signal-caller following the offseason release of Derek Carr. In the depth mix behind Garoppolo at the onset of training camp are Brian Hoyer, Aidan O'Connell and Chase Garbers.