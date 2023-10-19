Garoppolo (back) is not slated to play Sunday against the Bears, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
With Garoppolo, who didn't practice Wednesday, trending toward being ruled out by the Raiders ahead of Sunday's game, either Brian Hoyer or Aidan O'Connell will get the Week 7 start at QB. Assuming Garoppolo ends up missing this weekend's contest, he'll target a potential return to action Week 8 against the Lions (Mon, Oct. 30).
