Garoppolo (foot) hasn't been practicing and may be out until training camp, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Coach Josh McDaniels didn't say if Garoppolo had offseason surgery but did suggest that the quarterback's absence from OTA practices isn't any surprise to his new team, per Tashan Reed of The Athletic. While he avoided surgery on a broken left foot after suffering the injury in December, the 31-year-old never returned to action during the Niners' deep playoff run before signing a three-year, $67.5 million contract with the Raiders in March. Brian Hoyer figures to get most of the first-team reps with Garoppolo not practicing, backed by rookie fourth-round pick Aidan O'Connell and 2022 UDFA Chase Garbers.