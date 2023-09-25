Garoppolo has been placed in the NFL's concussion protocol, coach Josh McDaniels revealed Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Garoppolo took a helmet-to-helmet hit from Minkah Fitzpatrick in the second half of Sunday's 23-18 loss to Pittsburgh, though it's unclear if that play was the cause of the possible concussion. The quarterback was able to finish the game but didn't attend post-game media sessions because he was being evaluated for a concussion. Those evaluations have resulted in Garoppolo being placed in the league's five-step concussion protocol. Garoppolo's progress through the protocol will likely be updated throughout the week, and if he's unable to return in time to face the Chargers in Week 4, Brian Hoyer would likely get the start, with Aidan O'Connell on hand to provide quarterback depth.