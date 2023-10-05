Garoppolo (concussion) was listed as a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Rachel Gossen of the Raiders' official site reports.

Previous reports suggested that Garoppolo was on track to practice fully, but he ended up being officially deemed limited by the Raiders. In any case, the QB is reportedly in the final stages of the NFL's concussion protocol, which has him trending in the right direction as Monday night's game against Green Bay approaches.

