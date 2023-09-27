The Raiders have optimism that Garoppolo will clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol in time to play this Sunday against the Chargers, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Though he was able take every snap on offense in the Raiders' 23-18 loss to Pittsburgh this past weekend, Garoppolo was diagnosed with a concussion following the contest, with the injury likely stemming from a helmet-to-helmet hit he took from the Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick. Las Vegas will release its first Week 4 practice report later Wednesday, when it will be known whether Garoppolo made enough progress in his recovery from the concussion to practice in at least a limited fashion. If Garoppolo fails to clear the protocol prior to the weekend or is available only as an emergency backup after failing to log enough practice reps in advance of the game, veteran Brian Hoyer would likely serve as Las Vegas' starting quarterback versus the Chargers.