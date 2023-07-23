Garoppolo (foot) passed his physical Sunday and is expected to be fully available for the start of training camp Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Garoppolo spent the offseason recovering from left foot surgery, and there were some concerns about his availability to start 2023. The Raiders included a clause in the three-year deal Garoppolo signed in March that would allow the team to terminate his contract if he failed a physical. However, that conversation can likely be put to rest when the veteran quarterback is back on the field next week. If healthy, Garoppolo figures to be the frontrunner for the starting gig, while veteran Brian Hoyer and rookie Aidan O'Connell compete for backup duties.