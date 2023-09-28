Garoppolo (concussion) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Though Garoppolo hasn't yet cleared the NFL's five-step concussion protocol, he took the first tangible step forward in his recovery by returning to practice Thursday after he had previously sat out Wednesday's session. He still has a couple more hurdles to clear before exiting the protocol, but at this stage of the week, Garoppolo appears to be trending toward suiting up this Sunday against the Chargers. The Raiders will continue to keep both Brian Hoyer and Aidan O'Connell ready to play in the event Garoppolo takes a step back in his recovery or otherwise fails to clear the protocol ahead of Sunday's contest.