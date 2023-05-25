Garoppolo had foot surgery in March, shortly after signing with the Raiders, Tashan Reed and Vic Tafur of The Athletic report.

Coach Josh McDaniels didn't provide a timeline or details, though he told reporters Garoppolo's absence from spring practices was expected. The Raiders apparently discovered that the QB needed surgery during a physical exam, after he'd avoided going under the knife in December when he suffered the left foot fracture. The 31-year-old never returned from the injury last season but might've been able to do so had the 49ers won one more game and reached the Super Bowl. His new team is confident Garoppolo will be ready for Week 1, and it helps that both he and backup quarterback Brian Hoyer have played in McDaniels' offenses before.