Head coach Josh McDaniels said Monday that Garoppolo is still in the concussion protocol and will be the starting quarterback when he's cleared, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Garoppolo missed the Raiders' Week 4 loss to the Chargers, sending rookie Aidan O'Connell into action. O'Connell had mixed results in his first career start, so it's not surprising to see Garoppolo get a vote of confidence from his coach. The veteran quarterback will have until Thursday to clear protocols before Las Vegas has to release its first injury report of Week 5 prep, as the Raiders will face the Packers on Monday Night Football this week.