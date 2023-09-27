Garoppolo (concussion) remains in the NFL's concussion protocol Wednesday, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Garoppolo, who didn't practice Wednesday, per Tashan Reed of The Athletic, underwent concussion testing after Monday's loss to the Steelers, and he will have to clear the league's five-step concussion protocol in order to suit up Sunday against the Chargers. Coach Josh McDaniels said veteran Brian Hoyer and rookie Aidan O'Connell will both be preparing to start in the event that Garoppolo is unavailable. Any of the three quarterbacks could still wind up being named the starter for Sunday's game, though Garoppolo would be the first choice if cleared to play.